Interview 396 with James Corbett

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970





TMissingLink





The Corbett Report is an independent, listener-supported alternative news source. It operates on the principle of open source intelligence and provides podcasts, interviews, articles and videos about breaking news and important issues from 9/11 Truth and false flag terror to the Big Brother police state, eugenics, geopolitics, the central banking fraud and more.



The Corbett Report is edited, webmastered, written, produced and hosted by James Corbett.

An award-winning investigative journalist, James Corbett has lectured on geopolitics at the University of Groningen's Studium Generale, and delivered presentations on open source journalism at The French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation's fOSSa conference, at TedXGroningen and at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto.

He started The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics. Since then he has written, recorded and edited thousands of hours of audio and video media for the website, including a podcast and several regular online video series.

For more information about Corbett and his background, please watch the "Who is James Corbett" edition of the Questions For Corbett podcast:

corbettreport.com

Please subscribe The Missing Link on all the platforms you use listed below!!

Rumble - TMISSINGLINK

https://rumble.com/user/TMissingLink

https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink

Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel

Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse

Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/

https://twitter.com/JessMissingLink...

The Missing Link supprt welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], or by sending stars on Facebook.

You can also support The Missing Link by purchasing an AC50 brown gas hydrogen water machine @ http://eagle-research.com/product/ac50 by entering the code TMLS20 which gives you $500 off your purchase.

You can also support The Missing Link by purchasing the best Glutathione on the market from neumi.com/HealTheWorld