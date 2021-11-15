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"The Fall Of America" - The Demise And Desertion Of A Great Nation
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142 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: One of the oldest messages of the fall of Babylon- Ezekiel 9 for reference. An order from God for destruction to fall on a city but first- those who have truly repented of sin and who lament because of the sinfulness of their nation, are marked for safety by God before judgement falls. Insight into who will attack and how foreigners in America will respond. A caution about children to parents. Lastly- a recap to help visitors understand what this project is for, and who it ultimately serves. Let those who have ears to hear, hear.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-fall-of-america-july-25-2015/
Related Prophetic words:
THE EAGLE WILL FALL: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/27/the-eagle-will-fall-august-26-2020/
A DREAM OF THE END OF AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: One of the oldest messages of the fall of Babylon- Ezekiel 9 for reference. An order from God for destruction to fall on a city but first- those who have truly repented of sin and who lament because of the sinfulness of their nation, are marked for safety by God before judgement falls. Insight into who will attack and how foreigners in America will respond. A caution about children to parents. Lastly- a recap to help visitors understand what this project is for, and who it ultimately serves. Let those who have ears to hear, hear.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-fall-of-america-july-25-2015/
Related Prophetic words:
THE EAGLE WILL FALL: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/27/the-eagle-will-fall-august-26-2020/
A DREAM OF THE END OF AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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