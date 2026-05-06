Cash Flow Analysis: Why Profit Numbers Can Be Misleading

Most people look at profit when evaluating a business or investment, but profit alone doesn’t tell the full story.

Cash flow analysis shows the real movement of money inside a business, revealing whether it can actually sustain operations, service debt, and fund growth.

In this video, we break down the three core types of cash flow:

• Operating cash flow (core business performance)

• Investing cash flow (asset growth or liquidation)

• Financing cash flow (debt and capital structure)

We also cover key indicators investors rely on, including free cash flow, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), and net operating income (NOI) for real estate.

You’ll learn how to spot financial red flags such as negative operating cash flow, rising receivables, and unsustainable spending, even when reported profits look strong.

Cash flow is what determines survival, not accounting projections.

Learn how lenders evaluate real repayment strength and investment risk here.



