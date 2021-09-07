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A DECADE AGO WE WERE WARNED BY THIS BRAVE PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER.
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361 views • September 07, 2021
A Decade Ago We Were Warned by this Brave Pfizer Whistleblower. (We ignored her at our own peril). Why this was never made into a film tells you everything you need to know about the state of Subliminal Wokery and VacciNazis.
In December, 2010, Becky McClain was awarded the Joe A. Callaway Award for Civic Courage.
Becky McClain:
Board Director, Alliance for Humane Biotechnology.
Courtesy of The Tarrytown Meetings. (2011)
In December, 2010, Becky McClain was awarded the Joe A. Callaway Award for Civic Courage.
Becky McClain:
Board Director, Alliance for Humane Biotechnology.
Courtesy of The Tarrytown Meetings. (2011)
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