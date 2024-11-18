BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Scandal at the G20 Summit British PM Keir Starmer during question to Chinese President Xi Jinping
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
426 views • 5 months ago

❗️Scandal at the G20 summit in Brazil: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Chinese President Xi Jinping - this is Xi's first meeting with a British Prime Minister since 2018. 

During the conversation, Starmer protested the conditions of detention in prison of pro-democracy activist Xi Wen Lai (a British citizen) in Hong Kong - then representatives of the Chinese delegation ordered all journalists there to leave the premises.

Cynthia... Xi probably wanted to give him an ear full without the press. What about the UK citizens in jail for posting on X or other platforms or in public protests? 

Adding: 

❗️No Taurus missiles
At the G20 summit in Brazil, Chancellor Scholz once again and despite the change in the overlord's mood confirmed that Berlin does not plan to satisfy Zelensky by supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine.
"I explained very clearly why I do not think it is right to supply Taurus cruise missiles."


