Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
God Did That | Cody McCarver | Lyrics
channel image
Wayfaring Gal
4 Subscribers
17 views
Published 20 hours ago

What a sweet country song to remind us of all the blessings the Lord God Almighty has given us and the beauty of all His creations.


It also reminds of what Scripture says about disbelief in God:


“The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God…" (Ps 14:1)

LYRICS


Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue?

Have you ever felt the morning dew?


Have you ever wondered why the grass is green?

And why a sunset can bring you peace?


God did that and I don’t know why

He filled the oceans and made the deserts dry


God did that and I believe it’s true

Who am I to ask, God did that


A new born baby cries out

The Mississippi river flows south


Sometimes it rains on a sunny day

And a sunrise makes the darkness go away


Well God did that and I don’t know why

He filled the oceans and made the deserts dry


God did that and I believe it’s true

Who am I to ask, God did that


Who would grow a tree, just to build a cross?

And send his Son to die so I wouldn’t be lost


God did that, I don’t know why

He filled the oceans and made the deserts dry


God did that, I believe it’s true


Who am I to ask, ‘cause God did that


Who am I to ask, God did that


____________________


And God said, Let the waters under the heaven be gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear: and it was so. (Gen 1:9)

Keywords
biblegodjesussalvationinspirationalchristianfaithbeliefencouragementcountrygospel musicwayfaring gal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket