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God bless America [Christopher Macchio] Trump White House RNC
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24 views • August 28, 2020
God bless America
Land that I love
Stand beside her and guide her
Thru the night with a light from above
From the mountains, to the prairies
To the oceans white with foam
God bless America
My home, sweet home
God bless America
My home, sweet home
The 2020 Republican National Convention was an presidential nominating convention in which delegates of the United States Republican Party selected the party's nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 United States presidential election, held from August 24–27, 2020.
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Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States,[2] plans to convene a traditional large-scale convention were cancelled a few weeks before the convention. Primary venues are the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., with many other remote venues also being utilized. The convention re-nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The convention also featured multiple speeches by high-profile women and minorities (including Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and Asians). The convention was originally scheduled to be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but on June 2, 2020, Trump and the Republican National Committee pulled the event from Charlotte after the North Carolina state government declined to agree to Trump's demands to allow the convention to take place with a full crowd and without public health measures designed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing and face coverings.
Trump then announced that the convention would be moved to Jacksonville, Florida, but subsequently cancelled the Jacksonville convention plans on July 23.[2] Some convention proceedings, albeit dramatically reduced in scale, are still scheduled to be held in Charlotte,[4] such as "small, formal business meetings."[5] The Charlotte proceedings will be closed to the press and instead livestreamed.[4] The party then held the events and festivities, including Trump's keynote speech, remotely from various locations.[6] By tradition, because Republicans currently hold the presidency, their convention will be held after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was held from August 17–20.[7] Former White House director of management and administration Marcia Lee Kelly was named convention president and CEO in April 2019.
Trump faced only token opposition in the Republican primaries and caucuses, and unofficially clinched the Republican nomination in March 2020, when he reached 1,276 pledged delegates.
Italian opera is both the art of opera in Italy and opera in the Italian language. Opera was born in Italy around the year 1600 and Italian opera has continued to play a dominant role in the history of the form until the present day. Many famous operas in Italian were written by foreign composers, including Handel, Gluck and Mozart. Works by native Italian composers of the 19th and early 20th centuries, such as Rossini, Bellini, Donizetti, Verdi and Puccini, are amongst the most famous operas ever written and today are performed in opera houses across the world.
Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is the 45th and current president of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality.
Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City. He attended Fordham University for two years and received a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He became president of his father's real-estate business in 1971, renamed it The Trump Organization, and expanded its operations to building or renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses. Trump later started various side ventures, mostly by licensing his name. He bought the Miss Universe brand of beauty pageants in 1996, and sold it in 2015. Trump and his businesses have been involved in more than 4,000 state and federal legal actions, including six bankruptcies. He produced and hosted The Apprentice, a reality television series, from 2003 to 2015. As of 2020, Forbes estimated his net worth to be $2.1 billion.
Land that I love
Stand beside her and guide her
Thru the night with a light from above
From the mountains, to the prairies
To the oceans white with foam
God bless America
My home, sweet home
God bless America
My home, sweet home
The 2020 Republican National Convention was an presidential nominating convention in which delegates of the United States Republican Party selected the party's nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 United States presidential election, held from August 24–27, 2020.
Welcome to AugusTV!
contact here: [email protected]
contribute here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/getYourQuoteNow
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States,[2] plans to convene a traditional large-scale convention were cancelled a few weeks before the convention. Primary venues are the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., with many other remote venues also being utilized. The convention re-nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The convention also featured multiple speeches by high-profile women and minorities (including Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and Asians). The convention was originally scheduled to be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but on June 2, 2020, Trump and the Republican National Committee pulled the event from Charlotte after the North Carolina state government declined to agree to Trump's demands to allow the convention to take place with a full crowd and without public health measures designed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing and face coverings.
Trump then announced that the convention would be moved to Jacksonville, Florida, but subsequently cancelled the Jacksonville convention plans on July 23.[2] Some convention proceedings, albeit dramatically reduced in scale, are still scheduled to be held in Charlotte,[4] such as "small, formal business meetings."[5] The Charlotte proceedings will be closed to the press and instead livestreamed.[4] The party then held the events and festivities, including Trump's keynote speech, remotely from various locations.[6] By tradition, because Republicans currently hold the presidency, their convention will be held after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was held from August 17–20.[7] Former White House director of management and administration Marcia Lee Kelly was named convention president and CEO in April 2019.
Trump faced only token opposition in the Republican primaries and caucuses, and unofficially clinched the Republican nomination in March 2020, when he reached 1,276 pledged delegates.
Italian opera is both the art of opera in Italy and opera in the Italian language. Opera was born in Italy around the year 1600 and Italian opera has continued to play a dominant role in the history of the form until the present day. Many famous operas in Italian were written by foreign composers, including Handel, Gluck and Mozart. Works by native Italian composers of the 19th and early 20th centuries, such as Rossini, Bellini, Donizetti, Verdi and Puccini, are amongst the most famous operas ever written and today are performed in opera houses across the world.
Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is the 45th and current president of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality.
Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City. He attended Fordham University for two years and received a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He became president of his father's real-estate business in 1971, renamed it The Trump Organization, and expanded its operations to building or renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses. Trump later started various side ventures, mostly by licensing his name. He bought the Miss Universe brand of beauty pageants in 1996, and sold it in 2015. Trump and his businesses have been involved in more than 4,000 state and federal legal actions, including six bankruptcies. He produced and hosted The Apprentice, a reality television series, from 2003 to 2015. As of 2020, Forbes estimated his net worth to be $2.1 billion.
Keywords
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