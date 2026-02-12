BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Which type of Mercury is more serious, with Dr Mercola.
14 views • 1 day ago

Dr Mercola: I'm wondering which, for the kidneys one, which type of mercury is more serious, the inorganic would be causing damage? Chris Shade, PhD: Innorganic mercury and cadmium just to veer to another metal. Those are the two worst ones for the kidneys. And they do build up in there. And it's kind of a downward spiral where the more damage there is to the proximal tubules, the more builds up around there and the more damage is created.

And as we both know, a lot of people have suffered through a lot of damage through doing chelation. If we had these urine to blood ratio tests earlier, we could have told people that shouldn't have done chelation, not to do chelation because the same transporters are necessary for the mercury toxin conjugates to move out through this proximal tubules.

And so when you take a chelator, you solubilize a lot of mercury in the forms that want to get filtered out through the proximal tubules, but get bound up into the inflammatory damage around the kidneys and actually increase that problem.

5/27/2025 - Remove Mercury from Your Body Effectively | Dr. Mercola Interviews Chris Shade, Ph.D.: https://youtu.be/kYNr7KwWeEs?si=ndzfwYQJHdfEDmi1

healthnewssciencetruthdetoxmercurynaturalmercolachristopher shade
