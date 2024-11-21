Raphaim disembodied demons of nephilim can appear as pedophile cannibal Satanist elite LGBTPB clowns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (November 2024). The raphaim (the dead) disembodied demon
spirits of the nephilim giants (hybrid offspring of the fallen angels and human
women), who died during Noah’s flood days and who were thrown into the abyss by
God, are appearing in huge numbers in the woods & cities of the Western feminist
nations. The fallen
angel demon-possessed New Age Wicca witch occult spiritualist occultist secret
societies Satanist globalist elite witch feminist puppets are releasing millions
of these nephilim pedophile cannibal Satanist clowns from the abyss using their
abortion clinic Baal Moloch temple child sacrifice rituals’ black magic soul
energy to open wormhole portals. The Church is normally the guardian of any civilization,
but after the 1960s female witchcraft rebellion and throwing off of women’s
head coverings rebellion and cross-dressing in men’s pants to mock God &
his commands, the Church has become the corrupter of the society, since any
civilization is a direct reflection of the Church’s spiritual condition. Just
like in Noah’s days, when the Church becomes feminist and rebellious and
witchcraft and worshippers of the Sananda Jesus fake Jesus, then they bring in
millions of demons and fallen angels to take over their governments &
churches & schools & media & military & courts &
corporations, and to exterminate their human populace, and eat 12 million of
their kidnapped children every year and throw their children’s leftover human
meat & bone ashes into their church food & supermarket groceries &
fast food. God holds the Church responsible for the condition of the Western
feminist nations’ heathen society, although the fake Christians blame the fake
human LGBTPB Satanist non-human demon spirit incarnate avatar elites for the
corruption of their society. In reality, what brings about the judgment of the
Western feminist nations by God’s sword & famine & plague & demon
armies are the millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining,
women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants
cross-dressers androgynous transgender” infiltrated 5th column army
fake Christians, who Satan Lucifer flooded into his millions of churches. The
fake Christians duties & roles & purpose was to allow for the release
of these evil spirits from the abyss by corrupting the Church through redefining
hundreds of Bible verses for their fake Christians’ hundreds of fake foreign
gods, in order to replace Jesus who is the Word of God with other fake foreign
gods, in order to corrupt the Church, in order to corrupt their Western
feminist nations’ family by hunting desperately for mates to breed genetic
descendant idols to demon-possess them through their Western feminist nations’
Christian community’s over 50% divorce rates and other married dysfunctional
families, in order to corrupt society, in order to create the most evil End
Times generation in history, in order to remove God’s protection from the
Western feminist nations, in order to allow for the nephilim demons to take
over their Western feminist nations’ governments & churches & schools
& media & military & courts & corporations, in order to
exterminate the Western feminist nations’ populaces with sword & famine
& plague & demon armies. Now, 33% of the Western feminist nations’
population are not humans, but the
fake Christians are hiding all this truth as fake “Bible’s watchman on the wall.” We real Christians
have been telling the fake Christians to warn their countrymen, but they refuse
to inform them, because of their fear of assassination attempts, and fear of ridicule
by church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, and fear of getting
cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every
hotel room.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine