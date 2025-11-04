God invited Christians to rapture but they refused so he may have invited many NDEs to his wedding

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2025). God allowed us real Christians to experience assassination attempts, and experience ridicule from church donators, and experience using up all of our savings & selling all of our possessions to continue warning the lukewarm Christians by going to the brink of starvation many times. God used us real Christians to preach daily sermons every day on Twitter & Facebook & YouTube & WordPress & BitChute & Brighteon & MeWe & Gab for decades with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love and to go to many churches to warn the lukewarm Christians, but the lukewarm Christians ignored us, and ran away from us in sheer terror to avoid assassination attempts, and they mocked & scoffed us, and they continued to worship their hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods. The millions of lukewarm Christians refused Jesus’ wedding invitation by betraying us real Christians & Jesus and by throwing us out the tens of thousands of Illuminati assassins and by abandoning us to fight alone by myself against God’s billions of enemies & the millions of world elites & the tens of thousands of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins, because they were afraid of assassination attempts, and they were afraid of ridicule from all their 99% religious filth church donators, and they were afraid of all their genetic descendant idols getting slaughtered, and they were afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and they were afraid of getting attacked & molested by demon spirits all day long who rip in half their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests, and they were afraid of all their employments & incomes getting cut off by the elites’ corporations & churches & financial systems. Therefore, it seems like God is allowing a lot of heathens & atheists to experience NDE (near-death experiences), and having them experience going to hell & heaven, and telling them that they need to repent or they will go to hell, and appearing to millions of Muslim & terrorists in dreams & visions, and speaking to multitudes of children in dreams & visions, and going into the byways & countrysides to bring in millions of people to get saved so that his wedding banquet will be filled with guests. The millions of cowardly traitor lukewarm Christians did not want to come to Jesus when he invited them by sending his gang-stalked & bankrupted & microwave oven weapon cooked alive real Christians to invite them to fight alongside them, because they were afraid of assassination attempts and afraid of ridicules from church donators, and they felt that the real Christians and Jesus were just crazy “Beelzebub demon-possessed” heretic idiots, and they wanted to continue worshipping their hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods, such as their own lives & genetic descendant idols & money & church donations & pastors’ prideful reputations & retirement pensions & careers & their post-1960s “love & light” fake god Sananda Jesus.





