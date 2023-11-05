Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALERT! Another Bank Fails! FDIC Bails Out NON-INSURED DEPOSITORS AGAIN! GET OUT OF BANKS! (Bix Weir)
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
180 Subscribers
204 views
Published 16 hours ago

A small Non-Member bank, Citizens Bank, failed on Friday and once again the FDIC arranged a "Structured Bailout" of Non-Insured FDIC depositors! This was the fifth bank to fail this year. The issue that Citizens Bank has was the same deteriorating asset base but NO FEDERAL RESERVE BACKSTOP! The Fed has lent Member Banks over $100B in the Bank Term Funding Program delaying the collapse of ALL banks but it won't be enough to save them in a derivative collapse...NOTHING WILL!

Keywords
hedgebix weirbanking crisisfdicgreat resetphysical silverphysical goldglobalist crime syndicateall banks are insolventglobal consolidationcitizens bankfdic bails out non-insured depositors again

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket