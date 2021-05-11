THIS ISN'T ABOUT A VIRUS

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I keep hearing people exclaim in frustration that "none of this makes any sense!!" ... Well that depends on how you look at it. Let me explain.
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References:
Pandemic Bonds Announcement: https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2017/06/28/world-bank-launches-first-ever-pandemic-bonds-to-support-500-million-pandemic-emergency-financing-facility
UN partners with World Economic Forum: https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/
World Economic Forum VIDEO about 4th Industrial Revolution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
Event201: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
Circ Economy primer: https://institute.smartprosperity.ca/sites/default/files/spipolicybrief-circulareconomy.pdf
Energy Credits / Accounting: https://technocracy.fandom.com/wiki/Energy_Accounting
VIDEO Circular Economy Kate raworth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rhcrbcg8HBw
Virtual Reality Glasses Marina Abramovic: https://observer.com/2020/01/marina-abramovic-the-life-mixed-reality-microsoft-headset/
What is optogenetics: https://kids.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/frym.2017.00051
Smartphone optogenetics: https://neurosciencenews.com/smart-phone-neuron-manipulation-14649/
Sustainable Accounting: https://www.oecd.org/sd-roundtable/papersandpublications/39370812.pdf
Forbes on VR: https://www.forbes.com/sites/solrogers/2019/06/21/2019-the-year-virtual-reality-gets-real/#20b705e46ba9
Singularity Hub: https://singularityhub.com/2017/06/23/new-virtual-world-sansar-is-ready-to-pick-up-where-second-life-left-off/
Telehealth Doc who profits from more lockdown: https://ca.linkedin.com/in/brett-belchetz-83ab3b9b