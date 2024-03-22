THE TRUTH ABOUT MARK ZUCKERBERG'S UNDERGROUND BUNKER

Don't panic and don't believe for an instant that nuclear weapons are going to be flying anytime soon. We are already in the midst of World War III and it's a socioeconomic War one which is not require mass destruction of infrastructure anywhere in the world. I would not put any thoughts into that in any way and I would also not concern myself with mass Wars taking place on your soil. The civil unrest that is coming is what to worry about and that's why these bunkers are being built. They want to protect themselves from riots that they are helping to cause with their awful International policies designed to hurt us and not help us.

#Facebook #Zuckerberg #MarkZuckerberg #socialmedia #Instagram #meta #YouTube #getter #minds #Gab #social #standing #marketing #bunker #WorldWar3