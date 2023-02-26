Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Unusual arrival of USS Nitze warship to Turkey before the earthquake is suspected
343 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop now

The warship USS Nitze (DDG 94) came to Bosphorus, Istanbul and anchored in Dolmabahçe before the start of the earthquake tragedy in the Middle East. The ship's unusual voyage was suspected because it was equipped with an electromagnetic HAARP device, according to Turkish conspiracy theorists, the US and NATO used tectonic weapons against them. According to them, the closing of the embassies of European countries and Washington for security reasons and the arrival of the warships were not a coincidence, evidenced in videos with unexplained explosions.

Mirrored - TeleTruth 

Thanks to the Big Duchman for Link

Keywords
haarpturkeyuss nitze

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket