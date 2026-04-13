PM Péter Magyar calls for Hungary's President to resign saying that he didn't say a word when thousands of Hungarian children were abused by pedophiles

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Péter Magyar calls for Hungary's President to resign saying that he didn't say a word when thousands of Hungarian children were abused by pedophiles.
Adding, he also said:
Péter Magyar:
I will not call Trump.
But if he, or anyone from the U.S. administration, reaches out to us, we will be available.
FYI:
The current President of Hungary is Tamás Sulyok.
Peter Magyar is the new Prime Minister of Hungary, won election yesterday.