PM Péter Magyar calls for Hungary's President to resign saying that he didn't say a word when thousands of Hungarian children were abused by pedophiles

Péter Magyar calls for Hungary's President to resign saying that he didn't say a word when thousands of Hungarian children were abused by pedophiles.

Adding, he also said:

Péter Magyar:

I will not call Trump.

But if he, or anyone from the U.S. administration, reaches out to us, we will be available.

FYI:

The current President of Hungary is Tamás Sulyok.

Peter Magyar is the new Prime Minister of Hungary, won election yesterday.