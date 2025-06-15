Taylor Fritz vs Zverev – BOSS Open Final Showdown! 🔥 Top 10 Clash on Grass | 2025 ATP Tennis

NFLTaylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev are set to collide in the 2025 BOSS Open Final — a rare ATP 250 clash between two top-10 stars! Fritz powers into the final after a strong grass campaign, while Zverev returns to a grass court final for the first time since 2017. With 25 ATP titles in reach for Zverev and Fritz chasing momentum ahead of Wimbledon, this is a match you don't want to miss!

