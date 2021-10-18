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ALEX JONES RETURNS! MUST SEE EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST
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120 views • October 18, 2021
William Shatner has spilled the beans and revealed that the globalist are planning a world wide catastrophic event of biblical proportions!
Klaus Schwab stated goal is to reduce the world's population by at least 90% with the target date of 2030
The Evil Elite Will Not Tolerate Dissent https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=616a1091c903d74a70ba4139
The Alex Jones Show https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/the-alex-jones-show
Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
**Check out the latest deals and hottest products at the Infowars Store!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Klaus Schwab stated goal is to reduce the world's population by at least 90% with the target date of 2030
The Evil Elite Will Not Tolerate Dissent https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=616a1091c903d74a70ba4139
The Alex Jones Show https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/the-alex-jones-show
Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
**Check out the latest deals and hottest products at the Infowars Store!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
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