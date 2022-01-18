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Hitler Eisenhower Mengele Nazi Satanist holocaust trio. 60,000 Nazi war criminal escape to Argentina
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49 views • January 18, 2022
These Hitler gene manufactured Nazi SS people are serving the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families managing from Switzerland’s financial empire. They run Argentina, where the royalty are Swiss and not colored South Americans. 30,000 Argentinians were tortured and killed when the Dutch royalty ruled Argentina. The British royal family Draco avatars are Nazi SS of the matriarchal rulers Isis cult witches. General Eisenhower, great grandfather of Laura Eisenhower of the fake earth deliverance New Age Wicca witch movement, used to say he hated Germans and the Nazis. However, he was a Nazi SS “black sun” Satanist also, and he refused to bomb the trains that carried the 6 million Jews to the Auschwitz Nazi holocaust extermination camps. He is a genocidal maniac. These Draco avatars hate the humans and Christians and Jews of God, and hold allegiance to Satan Lucifer’s global government Satanist NWO. Dwight Eisenhower massacred hundreds of thousands of humans in his Eisenhower Nazi death camps. He is a Nazi Saturnalian black nobility servant, so he was allowed to become the U.S. president. They and President George Bush, the Draco avatar, are responsible for the CIA Nazi shadow rogue government’s bombing of the 9.11 World Trade Center twin towers and space fleet weapon terrorism of the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet. Switzerland never got bombed, and they extended World War 2 for 2 more years, and shipped massive amounts of stolen gold to Argentina. There were entire Nazi cities in Argentina. There are reported to be 300,000 Swiss in Argentina, but more like 3 million, and they hold key positions like the president of Argentina. They brought 60,000 Nazi criminals to Argentina, and just as many to other nations like America. They already prepared for Hitler and the Nazis’ arrival to South America in 1823, so they had prepared for 100 years. They abandoned the human homo-sapiens specie Germans to be starved and raped and killed after World War 2. They were ready to extricate to South America just before the Soviets arrived in Germany. Hitler and Eisenhower and the Argentine president Kirchner were all Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist Illuminati NWO Draco avatar mass murderers, who hate God’s human homo-sapiens specie and Jews and Christians and anything that has to do with the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. They are now killing billions of humans with their COVID-19 Coronavirus AI “black goo” femtobot 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccine to bring in their NWO Noah’s days revived Atlantis nephilim civilization under Satan Lucifer’s Luciferianism to replace God’s humans with the returned nephilim & chimera aliens. The Argentinian elite Swiss nobility money launder and do all the crimes of the Nazi regime. They are all of the Draco bloodline lineage. The Nazi Satanists rule Argentina just like the United States. They are the Pharaoh aristocracy nephilim bloodline non-human Draco avatars of the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Isis goddess cult and Nazi “black sun” Octagon organization. They killed millions of our human homo-sapiens specie Jews and Germans and Americans and British and French and Russian and Italian and Dutch and Polish and Greek and Japanese and Chinese and Korean and Filipino and Arab people. They just collect frozen human meat in the wars to resupply and it is a big satanic ritual sacrifice, too.
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See full article at:
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Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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