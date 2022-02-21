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Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and the Potential For Pilates-Based Physical Therapy and Training with Bonnie Southgate
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3 views • February 21, 2022
Are there alternative options for treatment than traditional physical therapy for a condition like Ehlers Danlos Syndrome? For example, significant improvement can be found for patients using Pilates and movements that work for hypermobility.
Listen up to learn:
The unique traits of Pilates-based physical therapy
Mistakes in treatment that can associate with traditional therapeutics
The criteria for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome
Bonnie Southgate, a Sports Therapist, Pilates Therapist, and Biomechanics Specialist, shares her work using alternative physical therapies for those suffering from EDS and various other conditions.
While muscle strength, flexibility, and traditional physical therapy techniques may work for some, they can fall short for patients with hypermobility conditions. Pilates and some other forms of stretching and resistance training can be incredibly effective in these cases.
It can be challenging for those with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome or EDS to diagnose, meaning finding an effective treatment can be even more difficult. Since the spectrum of criteria and effects can be so broad, finding a treatment that proves for an individual patient seems to be the best path.
To learn more, visit https://www.ehlers-danlos.com
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
The unique traits of Pilates-based physical therapy
Mistakes in treatment that can associate with traditional therapeutics
The criteria for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome
Bonnie Southgate, a Sports Therapist, Pilates Therapist, and Biomechanics Specialist, shares her work using alternative physical therapies for those suffering from EDS and various other conditions.
While muscle strength, flexibility, and traditional physical therapy techniques may work for some, they can fall short for patients with hypermobility conditions. Pilates and some other forms of stretching and resistance training can be incredibly effective in these cases.
It can be challenging for those with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome or EDS to diagnose, meaning finding an effective treatment can be even more difficult. Since the spectrum of criteria and effects can be so broad, finding a treatment that proves for an individual patient seems to be the best path.
To learn more, visit https://www.ehlers-danlos.com
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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