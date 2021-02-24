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DEMOCRATS PULL SECOND ROUND OF INSURRECTION HEARINGS AFTER FAILURE TO IMPEACH TRUMP FULL SHOW 2-23-21
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250 views • February 24, 2021
A huge news day as the Senate hearings on the insurrection false narrative begin revealing how truly dangerous the Democrat party truly is and what history says about where authoritarianism is going. More global government tyranny for the fake covid pandemic continues as vaccine passports to travel are being announced. More information on how the Texas power grid was sabotaged ahead of and during the winter storm. Guests include Rob Dew, Tom Pappert and Dan Lyman.
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