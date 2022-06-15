Elon Musk | Why Did the Mother of 2 Elon Musk Children Release Darkseid w/ 潘PAN Before the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Watch the original May 2020 Song Darkseid recorded by Grimes w/ 潘PAN (Lyric Video) today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CfJFKaL8-0

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Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore

Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore

[Verse 1: 潘PAN]

The skin of my back secretes the shadow slowly,

My front gently spits out oil,

Woken up by your death.

My skin opens an invisible wound,

Takes your death in

For it to become part of my existence.

I can still function but I can’t take out

The broken part inside my brain.

If I turn my face up to the light, you can see

That my lips are covered

With the messy finger prints of ghosts

As they are trying to open my jaw wildly,

Because they think I can issue an amnesty for them.

But they turn out to be distracted and fascinated

By the stiff and white caves deep in my throat.

Those caves are full of my saliva. When the tide raises upon the moon,

Most of it turns into tears

When the tide recedes

My thoughts die inside the caves and turn to dark green,

algae-like decorations on the stones.

[Chorus: Grimes]

Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore

Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore

[Verse 1: 潘PAN]

I live with my ignorance,

And slowly, unconsciously

I walk towards death.

All my little struggles are like bubbles

On the surface of my daily life

Floating stably

But maybe,

Our lives

Can be interpreted

As a long sacrifice.

People surrounding you, with all their sweet passion

Yell useless advice at you, sincerely.

I don't understand who is there, to dedicate all of this for

Or what this funeral really means.

I don’t understand

Why you're the one to sacrifice this time,

And why are the rest of us left behind and alive?

I repeatedly dream of and forget about the exploded stars,

Traveling a million light years but no one really cares.

I die a little, get worn a little,

The fire that burned you, burns me too

I am not special, I am just a survivor

[Chorus: Grimes]

Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore

Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore

[Outro: 潘PAN]

What does it take to be a survivor?

Your death becomes part of the eternal pain of my body

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