Elon Musk | Why Did the Mother of 2 Elon Musk Children Release Darkseid w/ 潘PAN Before the COVID-19 Pandemic?

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Watch the original May 2020 Song Darkseid recorded by Grimes w/ 潘PAN (Lyric Video) today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CfJFKaL8-0
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Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore
Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore
[Verse 1: 潘PAN]
The skin of my back secretes the shadow slowly,
My front gently spits out oil,
Woken up by your death.
My skin opens an invisible wound,
Takes your death in
For it to become part of my existence.
I can still function but I can’t take out
The broken part inside my brain.
If I turn my face up to the light, you can see
That my lips are covered
With the messy finger prints of ghosts
As they are trying to open my jaw wildly,
Because they think I can issue an amnesty for them.
But they turn out to be distracted and fascinated
By the stiff and white caves deep in my throat.
Those caves are full of my saliva. When the tide raises upon the moon,
Most of it turns into tears
When the tide recedes
My thoughts die inside the caves and turn to dark green,
algae-like decorations on the stones.
[Chorus: Grimes]
Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore
Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore
[Verse 1: 潘PAN]
I live with my ignorance,
And slowly, unconsciously
I walk towards death.
All my little struggles are like bubbles
On the surface of my daily life
Floating stably
But maybe,
Our lives
Can be interpreted
As a long sacrifice.
People surrounding you, with all their sweet passion
Yell useless advice at you, sincerely.
I don't understand who is there, to dedicate all of this for
Or what this funeral really means.
I don’t understand
Why you're the one to sacrifice this time,
And why are the rest of us left behind and alive?
I repeatedly dream of and forget about the exploded stars,
Traveling a million light years but no one really cares.
I die a little, get worn a little,
The fire that burned you, burns me too
I am not special, I am just a survivor
[Chorus: Grimes]
Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore
Unrest is in the soul, we don't move our bodies anymore
[Outro: 潘PAN]
What does it take to be a survivor?
Your death becomes part of the eternal pain of my body
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