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THESE ENERGIES ARE BEING USED TO MANIPULATE
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31 views • August 23, 2021
When we are under spiritual attack, just know that there are energies that are used to manipulate and derail us in order to try and control us. In fact, we live in a 3D reality and this makes it even easy for the beings on this planet to be controlled. Press play to hear more…
Here is another video that I think you would find value in checking out, it’s about the recent Ouroboros Phenomenon event I did where I unveiled the matrix with leaders from across the world
If you want to see more videos like this, don’t forget to hit the subscribe button over on my YouTube channel.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Here is another video that I think you would find value in checking out, it’s about the recent Ouroboros Phenomenon event I did where I unveiled the matrix with leaders from across the world
If you want to see more videos like this, don’t forget to hit the subscribe button over on my YouTube channel.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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