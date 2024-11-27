🚨NSW Riot Police, horses & Raptor Squad were lavishly deployed to defend Police HQ's against supporters of 95-year old Clare Nowland

🚨NSW Riot Police, horses and Raptor Squad were lavishly deployed to defend the Parramatta Police Headquarters building against supporters of 95-year old Clare Nowland who was killed by senior Constable Kristian White last week.

❗️Police forced protestors back as they carried portraits of Clare Nowland and demanded the resignation of NSW Commissioner Karen Webb who refuses to publicly release the Police bodycam footage in what many are describing as a Police cover-up.

⚡️Protesters vowed to return to the NSW Police HQ in Paramatta every this Saturday unless Commissioner Karen Webb resigns and Clare Nowland's Police killer is formally charged with manslaughter/murder.

❗️Well done to all the Patriots who protested for 95-year-old Clare Nowland who was killed by a Policeman shooting a Taser.

Especially Michael from Sydney who stood up for Clare.

from @AussieCossack