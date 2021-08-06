The Truth About Biden’s Eviction Moratorium, 3656

Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Just how incapable the Democrats are of running the country and how chaotic the thinking is on their side of the aisle became glaringly obvious when the moratorium on evictions was allowed to expire.

The Republicans had nothing to do with it.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a habit much like Uncle Joe Biden, of saying things that don’t make any sense. It is apparent that she cannot follow a thought from the beginning of a sentence all the way to the end, so she waves her hands around instead.

Allowing this eviction moratorium to expire is proof that her thought process is as jumbled as her speech.

The CDC eviction moratorium expired Saturday, July 31. On Friday, July 30 and for Democrats that might be listening, that would be one day, or 24 hours before the moratorium expired, the Democrats on Capitol Hill were running around like chickens with their heads cut off, saying that somebody had to do something.

If one didn’t know better, one would think that nobody told the Democrats the eviction moratorium was going to expire on July 31 until Biden on Thursday said that he couldn’t do anything because the Supreme Court had ruled that only Congress had the power to extend the moratorium. Of course, in the end the Biden White House decided to ignore the Supreme Court and extend the moratorium anyway.

The thinking, if you can even call it thinking, is that by the time the Supreme Court re-rules the moratorium unconstitutional, the Democrats will have come up with another way to extend the moratorium.

But the Supreme Court made the decision back in June and the House Democrats didn’t consider taking any action to extend the moratorium until July 30, which for a legislative body with the slimmest of majorities is like remembering to get your garbage cans to the street for Monday morning pickup on Tuesday.

The House Democrats have admittedly been distracted by important things like forcing through a $3.5 Trillion infrastructure bill that has little to do with infrastructure and a lot to do with handing out more money to their friends, relatives and supporters.

And also taking over the election process in the country. Congress is so well run that it makes sense to let them make all the decisions about how they will be re-elected. Right.

The other small problem with having Congress take over elections, is that it too is unconstitutional, but the Democrats don’t seem concerned about that just like they aren’t concerned that they have already been told that having the White House extend the eviction moratorium is unconstitutional.

The eviction moratorium wasn’t supposed to go on forever, but was to keep people who lost their jobs because of the COVID shutdowns from becoming homeless. Now that the economy is - according to the Democrats - booming, it seems like ending the moratorium would be a good thing. But the Democrats on Capitol Hill act like the idea that renters should have to pay rent, is an obscene infringement on their rights.

So, the Democrats have already allocated billions of dollars to pay the rent for everybody in the country who doesn’t feel like paying their own rent. Why not, free rent, plus a monthly stipend to pay for food and comforts. Why work? That’s so old-fashioned.

If the Supreme Court backs down and the White House is allowed to extend the moratorium on evictions, it appears that Uncle Sam will be picking up the rent checks for everyone who doesn’t want to pay as long as the Democrats can keep Uncle Joe in the White House.

Maybe the best move would be for the Democrats to cut to the chase and make the moratorium on evictions permanent. But that would be an obvious political issue, wouldn’t it?

I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.