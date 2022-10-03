Teddy Daniels: The Whole System Needs to Crumble and Be Rebuilt From Scratch

For the longest time, Constitutional Conservatives and America First Patriots have been calling out the Establishment GOP and complaining about how corrupt the Republican Party is. But when push comes to shove, what can we actually do about it?





That was exactly the point of our recent Root Out The RINOs online summit on Freedom First TV. We brought together Teddy Daniels, Mindy Robinson, Chad Caton and Dr Mark Sherwood to expose the corrupt system and what we can do about it. Actual tangible strategies to take back the party.





During my sessions with Teddy Daniels, he shared that he fears that the entire political system is too far gone.





To watch the entire Root Out The RINOs online summit, become a Freedom First TV subscriber. You’ll get access to this recording, as well as all of the previous summits we’ve held, which feature speakers like Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, Tracy Beanz, Christina Bennett and more. You’ll also get to tune into the live summits, as well as get all of our shows available on demand. Use code JEFF for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.