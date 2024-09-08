BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE AURORA, COLORADO STORY IS BULLSH*T!!
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • 8 months ago

THEYRE WORKING YOU

First of all, that's on the Denver/Aurora border. It's considered part of the "Denver Hood"... AND,

There hasn't been a legal US citizen stepped foot in those buildings in 20 years folks. It's ALWAYS been run by South Americans. It's in a Hispanic neighborhood but thos have been theirs for over a decade. You saw a video of them handling their own. The narrative they're giving you is completely disingenuine. It's BEEN that way an is t a result of the recent border issue as it's being played up by every big alt media(controlled opposition) channel on the planet. PASS THIS ON! 

Yes, we have problem. We've been invaded... But THAT has nothing to do w the video at all. They're working you.

Keywords
usasurviveaurorapreparevenezualensin asion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy