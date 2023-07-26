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Glenn Is THIS PROOF Biden LIED about meeting Hunter's business partners
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18 views • July 26, 2023

Glenn Beck


July 25, 2023


Back on the 2020 campaign trail, Joe Biden said he has "never spoken" to his son Hunter about his overseas business dealings. Since then, the White House has stuck with that story ... until recently when it claimed that Biden "was never in business" with Hunter. So, what changed? Glenn reviews the latest revelations about the Biden family's corruption, including details from the upcoming testimony of Hunter's business partner Devon Archer that suggest Biden lied about meeting Hunter's overseas business partners. How many times did Joe Biden actually meet with Hunter's business partners? And will anything actually be done?


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvCG7uw4Ilk

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corruptionpresidentbidenjoe2020 campaignglenn beckliedhunterdevon archerbusiness partners
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