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The Book Of Acts and the End of Water Baptism!
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41 views • January 12, 2022
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For John baptized with water, but in a few days you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit.” - Acts 1:5
For John baptized with water, but in a few days you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit.” - Acts 1:5
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