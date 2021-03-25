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Tamara: The IllumiNAUGHTY Are No Longer Hiding [24.03.2021]
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174 views • March 25, 2021
'Thanks Mi Amor for another wake up call to these sheep'
'All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances; and one man in his time plays many parts...William Shakespeare'
'Youtube has given the masses another route in which to sell out, huge amount of young people selling their souls for 15 min of fame.'
'History of the American flag. George Washington, a Mason, commissioned Betsy Ross, to make the flag. Washington went to the same church as Betty Ross. The original design that Washington presented to Betsy Ross, was a flag that the stars had SIX sides. Betty changed the stars from six to five. So, even the American flag has occult origins.'
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
23.7K subscribers
5,598 views•Mar 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/xTo4duZNksI
'All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances; and one man in his time plays many parts...William Shakespeare'
'Youtube has given the masses another route in which to sell out, huge amount of young people selling their souls for 15 min of fame.'
'History of the American flag. George Washington, a Mason, commissioned Betsy Ross, to make the flag. Washington went to the same church as Betty Ross. The original design that Washington presented to Betsy Ross, was a flag that the stars had SIX sides. Betty changed the stars from six to five. So, even the American flag has occult origins.'
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
23.7K subscribers
5,598 views•Mar 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/xTo4duZNksI
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