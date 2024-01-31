Pennsylvania Man Beheaded His Father, A Federal Employee, And Called For "Revolution" Against "Biden Regime"

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after his father was found beheaded inside their family home Tuesday night in Middletown Township
The victim's son, identified as 32-year-old Justin Mohn, has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, according to police.
Mohn is accused of not only beheading his father, identified as Michael F. Mohn, but also posting a disturbing video to YouTube.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive around 7 p.m. after reports of a decapitated body after the victim's wife came home to discover him beheaded and covered in blood.
