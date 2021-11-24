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WATCH: Doctor Exposes Alarming Rate of Stillbirths in Fully Vaccinated Mothers in Canada; 13 Stillbirths in 24 Hours in British Columbia
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161 views • November 24, 2021
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86 stillbirths in 6 months in fully vaccinated mothers in Waterloo, Ontario
13 stillbirths in 24 hours in B.C.
Dr. Daniel Nagase, MD, exposes an emerging public health disaster being ignored and suppressed by govt, public health & the mainstream media.
86 stillbirths in 6 months in fully vaccinated mothers in Waterloo, Ontario
13 stillbirths in 24 hours in B.C.
Dr. Daniel Nagase, MD, exposes an emerging public health disaster being ignored and suppressed by govt, public health & the mainstream media.
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