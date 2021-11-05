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5th November 2021 London Houses of Parliament 'Million Masks' Freedom Protest
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30 views • November 06, 2021
5th November 2021 Guy Fawkes Night London Houses of Parliament Freedom Protest. Not quite the Million Masks (of the V / Guy Fawkes type) hoped for, or getting England's wronguns in power to stand down, but another good freedom people's get together - with fireworks - on the government's doorstep, along with a keep warm march up to Trafalgar Square and back via Downing Street.
Music: V For Vendetta Theme (Remix) - Artist unkown
Music: V For Vendetta Theme (Remix) - Artist unkown
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