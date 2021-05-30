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Abominations in ancient times/Abominations in end times
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106 views • May 30, 2021
FATHER has given us time to repent and be sorry for all our sins and transgression, repent and He shall forgive you. Repent beloved set your hearts right before Him it's not too late to repent and go to God for forgiveness He loves you even in judgment He loves you! He will discipline His creation He is just and faithful to His Word. Repent say sorry and be truly sorry, believe in His Son who died for your sins and transgressions so that you could be forgiven and go into the Kingdom but also believing in Him means following His way and living a life pleasing to the Most High. Think about what Yeshua/Jesus taught and live by it! YOU HAVE YOUR GUIDE THE HOLY SPIRIT LISTEN TO HIM AND FOLLOW HIS EVERY COMMAND. Believe also that Yeshua/Jesus rose from the dead after 3 days to prove that He conquered death. Believe He spent 40 days teaching His disciples in the New covenant the law of the spirit. Believe He ascended up at the FATHERS right hand and believe He saved you on the cross and at the moment you believe you become a new creation in Messiah/Christ. Born again in spirit by the living waters of the HOLYSPIRIT. accept Him in your heart and life and begin to live for Christ. in Yeshua/Jesus name amen halleluYah
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