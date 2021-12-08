BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How Britain Engineered Pearl Harbor - A Historical Systems Analysis
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
73 views • December 08, 2021
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

In this historical systems analysis, Dr. Shiva describes how elites connected to the British Crown orchestrated the conditions to drive escalating tensions between the United States of America and the Empire of Japan, culminating in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal. He is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health.

Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the scientific truth.

Dr.SHIVA teaches a course Foundations of Systems so YOU can understand the science of all systems to reveal three principles:
1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;

2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,

3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.

Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar.

Get Educated or Be Enslaved!

Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior!

TruthFreedomHealth.com
Keywords
big pharmascienceconstitutionbill of rights1st amendmentbritainhistoryjapanpearl harbor2nd amendmentww2germanyworking peoplefdrchurchillengineereddr shivatruth freedom health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Douglas Harrington
First U.S. Trial Against TikTok to Test Claims Platform Fueled Teen Mental Health Harms

First U.S. Trial Against TikTok to Test Claims Platform Fueled Teen Mental Health Harms

Edison Reed
Power banks: The unsung heroes of every survival kit

Power banks: The unsung heroes of every survival kit

HRS Editors
Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country&#8217;s Medicare Portal

Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country’s Medicare Portal

Edison Reed
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy