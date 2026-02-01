This Tex-Mex track opens with robust 12-string guitar (Bajo Sexto style) strumming, delivering a rich metallic ching, Layered accordions and punchy bass drive the verses, while snappy percussion accents the rhythm, Instrumental breaks burst with ecstatic gritos, amplifying the festive energy

[Intro] [Bright acoustic guitar strumming] [Tight snare roll into walking bass] [Punchy Mariachi trumpet riff] [Spoken/Shouted] ¡Ay-yay-yay! ¡Coman todos!



[Verse 1] [Snappy, bouncy rhythm] Sunrise paints the brick wall, a message clear and bold [Backing: Clear and bold!] A truth for one and all, a story to be told [Backing: To be told!] No need to wait for Tuesday, no special time or date Just follow what the words say, before it gets too late!



[Chorus] [Full Band Ensemble] [Trumpets and heavy percussion] Taco any day! In every day is Taco Day! Just saying, loud and clear, let the good times roll right here! Crispy shell or soft embrace, a smile upon your happy face So grab a bite, it's always true, a taco's waiting just for you!



[Verse 2] [Steady bass and drums] Some folks mark their calendars, for Mondays or for fries But we know what the answer is, beneath these sunny skies Forget the rules and all the fuss, about what day to choose This mural speaks the truth to us, no time for feeling blue!



[Chorus] Taco any day! In every day is Taco Day! Just saying, loud and clear, let the good times roll right here! Crispy shell or soft embrace, a smile upon your happy face So grab a bite, it's always true, a taco's waiting just for you!



[Interlude] [Syncopated horn riff] [Stop-start rhythm] [Trumpet solo] [Percussion break: Congas and Timbales]



[Bridge] [Minimal instrumentation: Bass and Handclaps only] [Clap-clap, pause, clap] From breakfast bliss to dinner's gleam, a taco fits just right It's more than just a passing dream, it's pure culinary light! [Crescendo] Beef or chicken, fish or bean, whatever fills your soul The greatest food you've ever seen... TAKING FULL CONTROL!



[Final Chorus] [Maximum Volume] [Layered Harmonies] Taco any day! In every day is Taco Day! Just saying, loud and clear, let the good times roll right here! Crispy shell or soft embrace, a smile upon your happy face So grab a bite, it's always true, a taco's waiting just for you!



[Outro] [Tempo increase] So read the wall, don't delay, make every day your Taco Day! Just saying, yeah, it's true, a taco's always there for you! [Three horn blasts] [Big Finish] ¡Olé!



[End]

