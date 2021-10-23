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MAKE THIS PERSON FAMOUS, PATRIOTS!
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190 views • October 23, 2021
Make this person famous, Patriots!
Child who has been diagnosed with an infection gets refused treatment because of HE WAS NOT VACCINATED. Seriously? Whatever happened to the OATH which they swore up......
RediMed North
315 East Cook Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 458-3800
Please Share to everyone you know. When is ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. This is Truly B.S.
Child who has been diagnosed with an infection gets refused treatment because of HE WAS NOT VACCINATED. Seriously? Whatever happened to the OATH which they swore up......
RediMed North
315 East Cook Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 458-3800
Please Share to everyone you know. When is ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. This is Truly B.S.
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