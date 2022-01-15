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43.反ワクチン裁判 南出弁護士&木原弁護士2022年1月13-1
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37 views • January 15, 2022
最初はよく聞こえないので突撃インタビューは９分３３秒くらいから 切り札 裁判を優位にするためには 海外との連携 日本と海外の差 大阪に建築決まった収容所の実態
1月16：追加 この動画は最後は驚きの内容！最後まで観て！！世界２番目に😢😢な現状 だったが！！諦めずに続けていたら光が差し始めた😊👏 私達も頑張ろう！！：https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Battleground-Melbourne---Fall-of-the-World's-Most-Livable-City:5
通常ならkuzutubeはここには張らないが、こんなガン無視の人達はほんと素晴らしい！！👏👏２分で超愉快にさせてくれ元気がでるので観てみて～～🎵🎶😊
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vc0TtG0XGAI
https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1477349404365393920?s=20
1月16：追加 この動画は最後は驚きの内容！最後まで観て！！世界２番目に😢😢な現状 だったが！！諦めずに続けていたら光が差し始めた😊👏 私達も頑張ろう！！：https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Battleground-Melbourne---Fall-of-the-World's-Most-Livable-City:5
通常ならkuzutubeはここには張らないが、こんなガン無視の人達はほんと素晴らしい！！👏👏２分で超愉快にさせてくれ元気がでるので観てみて～～🎵🎶😊
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vc0TtG0XGAI
https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1477349404365393920?s=20
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