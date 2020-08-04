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This is happening worldwide
►[IMPORTANT MESSAGE] The TRUTH about this madness | David Icke
►https://youtu.be/4Fhx4HBBWgs
Watch the full interview here: freedomplatform.tv/icke
Special thanks to LondonReal.tv/biz
Check out they Youtube channel London Real: https://www.youtube.com/user/LondonRealTV
Special thanks also to David:
https://ickonic.com
https://www.davidicke.com/