Stanton Friedman - The Final Interview (In Memoriam)

In one of his last interviews, Stanton Friedman discusses alien visitation on Earth, the possibility of life on other planets, Bigfoot and more. This footage was shot on January 26, 2019 for the feature documentary film The Bigfoot Alien Connection Revealed. The interview is presented in full and unedited.
Stanton Friedman (July 29, 1934 – May 13, 2019) was a nuclear physicist and professional ufologist and was the original civilian investigator of the Roswell UFO incident.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE!!
For more, visit the National Paranormal Network at:
https://www.youtube.com/@NationalParanormalNetwork
Original video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0O3nRZJ8jc
/ @nationalparanormalnetwork
Visit NPN on the web:
Website - https://www.nationalparanormalnetwork.com/
FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/nationalparanormalnetwork
Twitter - https://twitter.com/npntv1
Shop for Bigfoot, Alien, Mothman and Yeti merchandise at https://sasquatchclothingcompany.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.