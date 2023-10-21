Create New Account
Stanton Friedman - The Final Interview (In Memoriam)
In one of his last interviews, Stanton Friedman discusses alien visitation on Earth, the possibility of life on other planets, Bigfoot and more. This footage was shot on January 26, 2019 for the feature documentary film The Bigfoot Alien Connection Revealed. The interview is presented in full and unedited.

Stanton Friedman (July 29, 1934 – May 13, 2019) was a nuclear physicist and professional ufologist and was the original civilian investigator of the Roswell UFO incident.

