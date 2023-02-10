Alex Jones Full Show 2/9/23
112 views
US False Flag Attack on Nord Stream Pipeline Rocks World! – THURSDAY FULL SHOW 02/09/23
The head of the EU commission has now OFFICIALLY launched a criminal investigation! Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh never misses! And remember, Joe Biden bragged he would take the pipeline out! Tune in NOW as Alex Jones is also taking your calls! The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041
Keywords
trumpalex jonespaul joseph watsonrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabscott baker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos