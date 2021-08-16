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984 A Biblical World View Lost
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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60 views • August 16, 2021
Call To Decision – Current Events and Bible Prophesy Study
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.)
All times Eastern
10:30 – 11:15 Prayer and Praise
11:15 – 11:30 Break
11:30 - 12:30 First Teaching Session (Usually Current Events)
~12:30 – 1:00 Break
~1:00 - 2:00 Second Session
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy