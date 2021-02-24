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A Mini Ice Age Cometh: Effects Through the Centuries (FULL PRESENTATION DAVID DUBYNE)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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583 views • February 24, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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David DuByne presents at Alternative View May 2019 in the UK describing what a 400 Grand Solar Minimum cycle is and how it has effected societies n the past. Based on the past we can get a close in time line for changes you would expect to see if the information presented is correct. You decide for yourself. (FULL PRESENTATION)

AlternativeView.co.uk

•How Grand Solar Minimums have effected societies through the centuries
•Expected Changes in the Grand Solar Minimum and Media Distractions
•Leanest years globally for food production 2024-2032
•Cancelling waves in the Sun / Double Dynamo
•Chill of the Thermosphere
•Global Electric Circuit
•Plasma PetroglyphsMagnetic Polar Wander
•SWARM stops publishing data on how fast Earth’s magnetic poles are moving
•Cloud cells on our planet are moving and colliding in new areas
•Food production becoming unreliable as seasons are now inconsistent

•Where moisture will shift as Inter Tropical Convergence Zone moves


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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
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Keywords
foodagriculturegrand solar minimumcosmic raysearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageadapt 2030climate revolution booksun dimmingalternative view 10david dubyne public speakerfood production declineseffects of a grand solar minimumfood production cyclesclimate revolution book david dubyne
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