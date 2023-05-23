WORLD WAR 3 Will Biden ACTUALLY send U.S. F-16s to Ukraine?

Create New Account
Will Biden ACTUALLY send U.S. F-16s to Ukraine?
High Hopes
Published a day ago
Glenn Beck

May 22, 2023

The Biden Administration now is allowing Western allies to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets — including American-made ones. But just over one year ago, Joe Biden warned that taking similar steps would enter America into World War 3. The situation continues to escalate, so much so that several high-ranking military officials took to the New York Times in a paid advertisement to warn the world about this administration’s handling of the war. Glenn reads from their advertisement in this clip, and he argues that most Americans DO want to help Ukraine. We just don’t want to enter ‘nuclear winter’ as a result of it…

