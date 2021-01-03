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Dr Andrew Wakefield Explains mRNA
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407 views • January 03, 2021
the great Dr. Andrew Wakefield explaining what the messenger RNA vaccine is. He explains that it is genetic engineering (GMO), it has never been done before, and how it changes the body forever, it can never be reversed. It's never been used in humans before and it has never been tested, they just rushed it to market without testing on humans at all, the trials they said they did to rush this vaccine to market were pretty much non-existent, and will definitely have alarming results, which we are already seeing, although I know they are trying to cover it up and the media won't report on it
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