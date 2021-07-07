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Vaccine-Injured Start #WeWantToBeHeard Campaign
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350 views • July 07, 2021
Vaccine-Injured start #WeWantToBeHeard Campaign. We hear you! Share this video! Share the truth! Download this video! #WeWantToBeHeard #IwantToBeHeard #PleaseHearUs #OurVoicesMatter #DoNotIgnoreUs #DoNotForgetAboutUs #StopTheShot
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60e4b2d89a1f26450b8d1751
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60e4b2d89a1f26450b8d1751
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