CTP (20251218 S3EDecSpecial4) Neisia Allen Lessons That Last BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EDecSpecial4) Stories That Stick
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We share a candid conversation with author and creator Neisia Allen about testimonies that shape purpose, the Four Rs that bring clarity, and how a persistent mentor can change a life. Faith, humor, and practical steps weave through stories of provision, pruning, and starting again with intention.
• holiday schedule update and December Tuesday and Thursday drops
• how PodMatch and other platforms connect hosts and guests
• growing up in Muskegon and finding a relentless mentor
• youth leadership, Straight Talk show, and meeting real needs
• stories that stick as testimonies of God’s provision
• senior photos lesson on scarcity, gratitude, and faith
• humor as relief while holding serious themes
• writing the 21-day jumpstart spiritual business roadmap
• seeking God first before building ventures
• the Four Rs: Rest, Reflect, Repent, Reset
• letting go of idols and choosing purpose over stuff
• creative work, nonprofit service, and mutual pouring
• where to find Neisia’s book, site, and skits online