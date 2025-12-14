BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (20251218 S3EDecSpecial4) Neisia Allen Lessons That Last BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 23 hours ago

CTP (S3EDecSpecial4) Stories That Stick

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We share a candid conversation with author and creator Neisia Allen about testimonies that shape purpose, the Four Rs that bring clarity, and how a persistent mentor can change a life. Faith, humor, and practical steps weave through stories of provision, pruning, and starting again with intention.

• holiday schedule update and December Tuesday and Thursday drops

• how PodMatch and other platforms connect hosts and guests

• growing up in Muskegon and finding a relentless mentor

• youth leadership, Straight Talk show, and meeting real needs

• stories that stick as testimonies of God’s provision

• senior photos lesson on scarcity, gratitude, and faith

• humor as relief while holding serious themes

• writing the 21-day jumpstart spiritual business roadmap

• seeking God first before building ventures

• the Four Rs: Rest, Reflect, Repent, Reset

• letting go of idols and choosing purpose over stuff

• creative work, nonprofit service, and mutual pouring

• where to find Neisia’s book, site, and skits online

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy