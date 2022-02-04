Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Indemnity - The Root of All Evil (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.08.15)

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Show title: 'Indemnity - The Root of All Evil.'
Secure (someone) against legal responsibility for their actions. Could it be that 880,000 Americans are killed by the medical Care they receive because they are protecting their own killers from legal responsibility for their actions ???
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