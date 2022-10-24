© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
October 23, 2022
Japanese inventors have created electric bowls and spoons, guaranteed to add sparks to your meal. Using technology called ‘electric taste sensing,’ the utensils use weak electricity to enhance and control the taste of food, adding and
subtracting flavors as it sees fit.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pg0p0-japan-unveils-electric-bowls-and-spoons-to-make-food-tastier.html