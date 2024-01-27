COVID LOCKDOWNS ARE BACK IN CANADA IN JANUARY 2024

Covid-19 protocols have returned to a senior citizens home in the province of Ontario and there are more of them going to do this. They are still utilizing tests although this time they call them r a t.

The elderly in the retirement home that I discussed here are locked down in their rooms and can't go anywhere. For the full story click here:

https://www.kevinjjohnston.me/post/covid2024

