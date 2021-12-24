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** TRUMP- PRESIDENTIAL FAILURE ** - HE HAS FINALLY SHOWN HIS TRUE HAND FAVORING THE GLOBALIST DEPOPULATION AGENDA – Jones/Bartiromo – 20/Dec/2021
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364 views • December 24, 2021
** Trump’s Failure to Confront the Tyrannical Globalist Deep State has Cost America Dearly
** Trump's Final Legacy Will Be the Betrayal of his Base and His Failure to Defend America from the Coming Purge From the Left
- Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges, 14/Jan/2021.
- Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-martial-law/trumps-final-legacy-will-be-betrayal-his-base-and-his-failure-defend-america-coming-purge-left
** Trump doubles down on death
- Stealth Invasion, Leo Hohmann -
- https://leohohmann.com/2021/12/20/must-watch-video-trump-doubles-down-on-death/
** Trump: “You’re Playing Right Into Their Hands” When You Doubt the Vaccine
- InfoWars, Paul Joseph Watson – 20/Dec/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-youre-playing-right-into-their-hands-when-you-doubt-the-vaccine/
- Also See: **OPERATION WARP SPEED IS A DISASTER ** Will President Trump Step Up To Stop the Horrific Death Toll? – Stew Peters/Dr.Alexander – 06/Dec/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/176159e8-af24-45f5-a38c-8797c7bb3016

-** Donald Trump’s former HHS advisor warns Trump about the danger of the COVID-19 vaccines
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/HB30zAiIm4M9/

- ** Trump: Top Pfizer Salesman, Trump Continues to Push Jab Despite Horrific Death Toll
The Stew Peters Show, Dr. Alexander
Article : https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/trump-top-pfizer-salesman-trump-continues-to-push-jab-despite-horrific-death-toll/

** George Soros Caught Funding 'Abolish Police' Activist Network
- Neon Nettle, Jay Greenberg – 09/Dec/2021
- Article: https://neonnettle.com/news/17683-george-soros-caught-funding-abolish-police-activist-network

** Myanmar Military Succeeds Where Trump Failed to Persevere ** - George Soros’s Insurgent Funding Bank Accounts Seized in Myanmar
- https://www.brighteon.com/731cbbba-bdab-4ef1-9cb9-e6801d10b430

** US adds Myanmar to list of worst human trafficking offenders
- Frontier, 29/June/2018
- Article: https://www.frontiermyanmar.net/en/us-adds-myanmar-to-list-of-worst-human-trafficking-offenders/

** Myanmar’s Military Pulled off the Coup Trump Couldn’t ** - Coup Predicated on Allegations of ELECTION FRAUD
- https://www.brighteon.com/9ebc1a1a-525d-4a7a-99f7-e5a52c85b9fd

** Q AND OPERATION WARP SPEED – TRUMP’S UN TACTICS TO CONQUER AMERICA WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOT - GENIUS ** - Jones/Bartiromo/Trump – 02/July/2021
- https://www.brighteon.com/9336468d-33dc-48ee-bb0d-0b187768a40d
Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsdemocratsclintonpoliticaldeep stateinsurrectionmarxistglobaliststyrannysorosshadow governmentunited nationelection fraudinsurgentsopen society foundationswefthe great resetdefund policefailed presidency
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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