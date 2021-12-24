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** TRUMP- PRESIDENTIAL FAILURE ** - HE HAS FINALLY SHOWN HIS TRUE HAND FAVORING THE GLOBALIST DEPOPULATION AGENDA – Jones/Bartiromo – 20/Dec/2021
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364 views • December 24, 2021
** Trump’s Failure to Confront the Tyrannical Globalist Deep State has Cost America Dearly
** Trump's Final Legacy Will Be the Betrayal of his Base and His Failure to Defend America from the Coming Purge From the Left
- Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges, 14/Jan/2021.
- Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-martial-law/trumps-final-legacy-will-be-betrayal-his-base-and-his-failure-defend-america-coming-purge-left
** Trump doubles down on death
- Stealth Invasion, Leo Hohmann -
- https://leohohmann.com/2021/12/20/must-watch-video-trump-doubles-down-on-death/
** Trump: “You’re Playing Right Into Their Hands” When You Doubt the Vaccine
- InfoWars, Paul Joseph Watson – 20/Dec/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-youre-playing-right-into-their-hands-when-you-doubt-the-vaccine/
- Also See: **OPERATION WARP SPEED IS A DISASTER ** Will President Trump Step Up To Stop the Horrific Death Toll? – Stew Peters/Dr.Alexander – 06/Dec/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/176159e8-af24-45f5-a38c-8797c7bb3016
-** Donald Trump’s former HHS advisor warns Trump about the danger of the COVID-19 vaccines
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/HB30zAiIm4M9/
- ** Trump: Top Pfizer Salesman, Trump Continues to Push Jab Despite Horrific Death Toll
The Stew Peters Show, Dr. Alexander
Article : https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/trump-top-pfizer-salesman-trump-continues-to-push-jab-despite-horrific-death-toll/
** George Soros Caught Funding 'Abolish Police' Activist Network
- Neon Nettle, Jay Greenberg – 09/Dec/2021
- Article: https://neonnettle.com/news/17683-george-soros-caught-funding-abolish-police-activist-network
** Myanmar Military Succeeds Where Trump Failed to Persevere ** - George Soros’s Insurgent Funding Bank Accounts Seized in Myanmar
- https://www.brighteon.com/731cbbba-bdab-4ef1-9cb9-e6801d10b430
** US adds Myanmar to list of worst human trafficking offenders
- Frontier, 29/June/2018
- Article: https://www.frontiermyanmar.net/en/us-adds-myanmar-to-list-of-worst-human-trafficking-offenders/
** Myanmar’s Military Pulled off the Coup Trump Couldn’t ** - Coup Predicated on Allegations of ELECTION FRAUD
- https://www.brighteon.com/9ebc1a1a-525d-4a7a-99f7-e5a52c85b9fd
** Q AND OPERATION WARP SPEED – TRUMP’S UN TACTICS TO CONQUER AMERICA WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOT - GENIUS ** - Jones/Bartiromo/Trump – 02/July/2021
- https://www.brighteon.com/9336468d-33dc-48ee-bb0d-0b187768a40d
** Trump's Final Legacy Will Be the Betrayal of his Base and His Failure to Defend America from the Coming Purge From the Left
- Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges, 14/Jan/2021.
- Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-martial-law/trumps-final-legacy-will-be-betrayal-his-base-and-his-failure-defend-america-coming-purge-left
** Trump doubles down on death
- Stealth Invasion, Leo Hohmann -
- https://leohohmann.com/2021/12/20/must-watch-video-trump-doubles-down-on-death/
** Trump: “You’re Playing Right Into Their Hands” When You Doubt the Vaccine
- InfoWars, Paul Joseph Watson – 20/Dec/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-youre-playing-right-into-their-hands-when-you-doubt-the-vaccine/
- Also See: **OPERATION WARP SPEED IS A DISASTER ** Will President Trump Step Up To Stop the Horrific Death Toll? – Stew Peters/Dr.Alexander – 06/Dec/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/176159e8-af24-45f5-a38c-8797c7bb3016
-** Donald Trump’s former HHS advisor warns Trump about the danger of the COVID-19 vaccines
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/HB30zAiIm4M9/
- ** Trump: Top Pfizer Salesman, Trump Continues to Push Jab Despite Horrific Death Toll
The Stew Peters Show, Dr. Alexander
Article : https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/trump-top-pfizer-salesman-trump-continues-to-push-jab-despite-horrific-death-toll/
** George Soros Caught Funding 'Abolish Police' Activist Network
- Neon Nettle, Jay Greenberg – 09/Dec/2021
- Article: https://neonnettle.com/news/17683-george-soros-caught-funding-abolish-police-activist-network
** Myanmar Military Succeeds Where Trump Failed to Persevere ** - George Soros’s Insurgent Funding Bank Accounts Seized in Myanmar
- https://www.brighteon.com/731cbbba-bdab-4ef1-9cb9-e6801d10b430
** US adds Myanmar to list of worst human trafficking offenders
- Frontier, 29/June/2018
- Article: https://www.frontiermyanmar.net/en/us-adds-myanmar-to-list-of-worst-human-trafficking-offenders/
** Myanmar’s Military Pulled off the Coup Trump Couldn’t ** - Coup Predicated on Allegations of ELECTION FRAUD
- https://www.brighteon.com/9ebc1a1a-525d-4a7a-99f7-e5a52c85b9fd
** Q AND OPERATION WARP SPEED – TRUMP’S UN TACTICS TO CONQUER AMERICA WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOT - GENIUS ** - Jones/Bartiromo/Trump – 02/July/2021
- https://www.brighteon.com/9336468d-33dc-48ee-bb0d-0b187768a40d
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